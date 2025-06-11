Ajmal Perfumes ropes in Saif Ali Khan as Brand Ambassador

Ajmal Perfumes has appointed actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador, aiming to strengthen its resonance with both Indian and international luxury markets.
The choice of Khan, noted for his royal lineage and association with style, reflects an alignment with the brand’s values. His appointment is seen as a move to reinforce the brand's evolving identity and increase its visibility in premium fragrance segments across markets.
Abdulla Ajmal, CEO, Ajmal Perfumes said, “Ajmal Perfumes has always been about legacy, excellence and the power of scent to evoke memory and emotion. Saif Ali Khan, with his regal presence and universal appeal, embodies these values perfectly. We’re excited to welcome him to the Ajmal family as our brand ambassador and look forward to a fragrant journey ahead.”
As part of the announcement, an official behind-the-scenes video of Saif Ali Khan will be released at the Ajmal store. He will be featured in a 360° media campaign, covering digital, print, in-store and OOH.
Commenting on the same, Saif Ali Khan said “I am delighted to be associated with Ajmal Perfumes, a brand I have long admired and personally used.”“There’s something about a well-made perfume - it becomes a signature without trying too hard. Ajmal’s craft speaks to that idea, and that’s what I appreciate about it.”
Ajmal Perfumes’ collaboration with Saif Ali Khan comes at a time when the brand is expanding its footprint across India and global markets.