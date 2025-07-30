Ajmera Realty announces Trusha Seth as General Manager – Group Marketing

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd has announced the appointment of Trusha Seth as General Manager – Group Marketing. In her new role, she will lead marketing strategies, campaigns, and communications across the group, with a focus on enhancing brand visibility and stakeholder recall.
Seth brings almost two decades of experience across real estate, retail, and hospitality sectors. Her previous role was at Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, where she served as Deputy General Manager, Marketing, overseeing projects in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru under SPRE and SD Corp. Prior to that, she worked with Viceroy Properties as Assistant General Manager, Marketing.
At Ajmera Realty, Seth will be responsible for group-level brand strategy, digitalisation, customer engagement, and marketing communications.
Commenting on the appointment, Dhaval Ajmera, Director – Corporate Affairs, Ajmera Group, said, “We are at a significant phase in our growth journey, and are pleased to welcome Ms. Trusha Seth on-board. Her expertise will play a key role in strengthening the brand narrative and shaping a robust, agile marketing strategy that aligns with today’s rapidly evolving marketing dynamics. We are confident of this association and the impact-driven results it will garner in best interests of Ajmera Realty.”
Trusha Seth said, “It’s an honour to be a part of a legacy brand that has played an integral role in defining Mumbai’s real estate landscape. As the market continues to evolve, there lies an immense opportunity to curate meaningful and relatable customer-centric narratives that resonate across audiences and platforms, in turn driving sales and brand recall value of Ajmera Realty. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive integrated marketing strategies that not only elevate the brand but also deliver real business impact.”