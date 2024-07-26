Akhilesh M Ramachandran joins FCB Group India as Executive VP

FCB Group India has appointed Akhilesh M Ramachandran as the Executive Vice President.
Sharing the news in a LinkedIn post, Ramachandran said, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Executive Vice President at FCB Group India!
Here's to writing the next chapter in this iconic 150-year-old story. #NeverFinished."
Before joining FCB Group, he was the Senior Vice President & Business Head at Famous Innovations. In a career spanning 14 years, Akhilesh M Ramachandran has been a part of various agencies including, DDB Mudra Group, FoxyMoron, Havas and more.