Akshat Trivedi joins Enormous as National Creative Director – West

Enormous Brands has announced the appointment of Akshat Trivedi as National Creative Director - West. Trivedi joins the agency from The Womb where he was Creative Partner and among the ones behind the Fogg and Saregama Carvaan ad campaigns.
In his new role, Trivedi will lead the creative vision for the company in the region by driving campaigns and fostering a culture of creativity across client portfolios. His responsibilities include mentoring creative talent, and ensuring the agency’s work exceeds the expectations of today’s discerning audiences.
Commenting on the appointment, Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner & CCO at Enormous Brands, stated: “Akshat’s work speaks volumes. His ability to blend compelling storytelling with a nuanced understanding of consumer behaviour sets him apart. At Enormous, we’re committed to redefine creativity in the industry, and Akshat’s leadership will be instrumental in this journey.”
Trivedi brings experience from Ogilvy, Ibs Fulcro, and The Womb, where he worked on campaigns for brands including Fogg, Saregama Carvaan, Piramal Finance, Star Plus, Astral, Vicco, Cadbury Perk, and Mumbai Indians. At Ibs Fulcro, he contributed to campaigns for UPI, Kotak, and Bajaj Electricals, combining experience in digital and mainline creative strategies.
Speaking on his new role, Akshat Trivedi said, “As I write this, it has already been a few days working with the super talented bunch of people at Enormous. Their minds are always buzzing with ideas and their hearts not only applaud individuals in the team but also celebrate great advertising work, no matter which agency or place they come from. I believe it comes from or rather multiplies by the way Ashish thinks and feels about advertising. I am thrilled to be a part of the Enormous team and look forward to creating great work together.”
Beyond advertising, Trivedi is also a storyteller. He co-wrote the screenplay and dialogue for the feature film ‘Trial Period,’ which was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Dialogue at the Filmfare OTT Awards.