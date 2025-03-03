Akshay Gurnani exits Schbang; Harshil & Sohil Karia take full control

Schbang, the independent creative, media, and technology transformation agenciey, has announced a leadership transition as co-founders Harshil Karia and Sohil Karia acquire the shares of Akshay Gurnani. The move marks a significant shift in the company's leadership structure as it looks to strengthen its position and drive its next phase of growth.
Founded in 2015, Schbang has grown into a key player in the marketing and advertising sector, partnering with major brands such as Pidilite, Jio, Castrol, L'Oréal Group, and Tata Communications.
Harshil Karia, who has led Schbang since its inception, will continue as Founder and CEO, focusing on expanding the company's global reach. Sohil Karia will retain his role as Co-Founder and Chief of Digital Transformation.
"We're immensely proud of how far Schbang has come and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," said Harshil. "Our focus now is on building a lasting legacy, driving transformative solutions for our clients, and establishing Schbang as a global challenger from India for the world."
Sohil echoed this sentiment, stating, "Our leadership consolidation is not just about continuity, it's about growth, ambition, and building a company that sets new benchmarks in the industry. We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering excellence in creativity, media, and technology while driving meaningful results for our clients."
Reflecting on his departure, Gurnani said, "It has been an incredible journey to witness Schbang grow from a startup to a global force in marketing and to reflect on what I have been able to achieve professionally over the last 10 years. I am immensely grateful for the meaningful relationships I have built with the team and clients over the years, as well as the business impact we have created. I am excited to embark on a new entrepreneurial journey. I am certain that Schbang will continue to grow and reach new milestones under the leadership of Harshil Karia and Sohil Karia."
Schbang's leadership team also includes Umma Saini, Chief Creative Officer, Jitto George, Head of Brand Solutions and Schbang Motion Pictures; Dipshika Ravi, National Creative Director; Aditya Menon, Vice President, Strategic Management; Mukund Raina, EVP & Business Head, Schbang Delhi; Suketu Gohel, Senior Creative Director, Art; Amit Panhale, Vice President, Brand Solutions; and Eric Abraham, Associate Vice President, Brand Solutions. The company has over 35 senior leaders across creative, media, and technology functions.
Internationally, Schbang's UK operations are led by Viren Chhabria, Head of Business Development, and Sarah Coles, Creative Director. The agency's European presence was bolstered by the acquisition of Addikt, now operating as addiktSchbang, under the leadership of Barry Schwarz and Koen Van Ovoorde.
With a team of over 1,200 professionals and an expanding global footprint, Schbang remains focused on delivering integrated solutions and driving business outcomes. The leadership transition signals the company's intent to strengthen its market presence and push forward with its global ambitions.