Alchemist Marketing Solutions acquires Triton Communications

Alchemist Marketing Solutions has acquired advertising agency Triton Communications, marking a strategic expansion beyond its core real estate communications business.
The acquisition will allow it to diversify into additional sectors, including FMCG, services, consumer durables, direct-to-consumer brands and corporate communications, under the Triton brand, as the acquiring agency said. The acquired agency will operate as part of the Alchemist group while continuing as a distinct agency.
Founded in 1991 by Ali Merchant and Munawar Syed, Triton Communications was an independent agency for more than three decades.
Commenting on the acquisition, Manish Porwal, Group Managing Director of Alchemist Marketing Solutions, said, "Triton is not just an agency; it is an institution that Ali and Munawar built with distinct passion. While Alchemist has undisputed leadership in the Real Estate & Health domain over the last 15 years, our ambition has been to replicate that success across a broader spectrum. With Triton, we are looking forward to inject new energy into the brand, while taking forward the DNA so unique to Triton. We are not just acquiring a name; we are revitalising a legacy."
Rajkumar Remalli, Director at Alchemist Marketing Solutions, added, "This acquisition allows us to inherit a rich legacy of brand building and upgrade it with Alchemist’s agile, integrated, and strategy-first machinery. It is about taking that foundational creative soul and powering it with the pace and performance-driven mindset that defines the Alchemist Group today."
Anujita Jain, Director & CEO (Digital) at Alchemist Marketing Solutions, stated, "We have the distinct advantage of crafting the Triton product as a fresh, new-age offering. The post-pandemic consumer and the marketing landscape now require a different level of agility and integration. We will build the 'new’ Triton to address those evolved needs, ensuring its relevance for the next three decades as it was for the last three."
Speaking on the transition, Ali Merchant, Founder, Triton Communications, who recently celebrated his 80thbirthday, stated, "For over three decades, Triton has been synonymous with building resilient Indian brands. However, the industry has evolved rapidly, and the post-pandemic world demands a new kind of agility and a comprehensive strategic ecosystem to scale further. It was crucial for me to hand over the baton to a group that not only understands the 'Triton spirit' but has the structural strength to future-proof it. In Manish and Alchemist, I see the perfect blend of respect for our past and the hunger to drive our future."