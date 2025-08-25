Alisha Anand joins MSM Unify as Director of Brand & Marketing

MSM Unify, has announced the appointment of Alisha Anand as Director of Brand & Marketing.
Anand’s appointment is in line with the expansion plans of MSM globally, the agency noted.
With almost two decades of experience across brand strategy, digital transformation and integrated marketing, Anand is expected to lead the company’s branding and communication strategy.
Anand held leadership roles at Informa Markets, Epoch Elder Care, SATYA MicroCapital, and Möbel Grace.
At her new role, Anand is expected to oversee global brand strategy development and execution for the company, integrated marketing campaigns and digital innovations.
Speaking on the appointment, Sanjay Laul, Founder of MSM Unify, said, “Alisha’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for MSM Unify. We’re thrilled to welcome her aboard as we continue to redefine the future of student mobility. Her dynamic approach to brand building and her deep understanding of global markets align perfectly with our vision.”
On her appointment, Anand said, “Joining MSM Unify is both an honor and an exciting challenge. This organisation’s commitment to innovation and impact in the global education space resonates deeply with me. I look forward to shaping a brand that inspires students, partners and institutions worldwide.”