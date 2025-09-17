Allana Pet Solutions announces Shubman Gill as brand ambassador

Allana Pet Solutions (APS), the pet food division of Allana Consumer Products Ltd. (ACPL), has appointed Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as the brand ambassador for Bowlers, its flagship dog nutrition brand.
The brand said the partnership comes at a time of rising demand for quality pet care in India.
The brand is expected to roll out a coordinated mix of digital initiatives, regional outreach, and on-ground consumer activations featuring the cricketer as its brand ambassador.
Speaking on the partnership, Nitin Kulkarni, Business Head - Allana Pet Solutions, ACPL, said, “Our partnership with Shubman Gill represents a strategic milestone in Bowlers’ journey to disrupt India’s rapidly growing pet food market. With pet ownership increasing across the country, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, there is a significant opportunity to drive adoption of premium, science-backed dog nutrition. Shubman’s influence among the youth and aspirational pet parents aligns seamlessly with our goal of making world-class nutrition accessible and establishing Bowlers as a trusted brand.”
Kulkarni further added, “Beyond enhancing brand visibility, this collaboration will enable us to educate pet owners on the importance of complete and balanced nutrition, strengthen engagement through targeted campaigns and activations, and reinforce our long-term growth strategy in both urban and emerging markets.”