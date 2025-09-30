Allen Solly ropes in Sania Mirza as brand ambassador for women's wear

Allen Solly, part of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL), has appointed tennis player Sania Mirza as the first brand ambassador for its women’s product line, Allen Solly Woman.
In addition to her sports career, Mirza is known for her personal style and public presence, which the brand says aligns with its focus on confidence, individuality, and self-expression in fashion.
Speaking about her association, Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza said, “Allen Solly as a brand has always been a pioneer in encouraging people to express themselves freely, something I deeply connect with as I have lived my life on my own terms both on and off the court. I am excited to partner with a brand that champions confidence and style for today’s women. I look forward to being part of this new journey with Allen Solly Women's Wear.”
Talking about this collaboration, Richa Pai, Chief Business Officer, Allen Solly, added, “We are delighted to welcome Sania Mirza as the face of Allen Solly Women's Wear. Sania is a true icon who has broken barriers and inspired women to define success on their own terms. Her unique blend of confidence, style and individuality perfectly reflects what Allen Solly stands for. This partnership marks a new chapter for Allen Solly Women's Wear as we continue to celebrate today’s women through fashion that embraces diversity and self-expression.”
The brand is expected to launch a film featuring Mirza as a brand ambassador.