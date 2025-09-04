AllThingsBaby names Athiya Shetty as brand ambassador

AllThingsBaby (ATB), a parenting-focused retail platform, has named Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty as its brand ambassador.
The agency noted that India’s baby care market, currently valued at Rs 4.4 billion, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the next five years.
As brand ambassador, Shetty will feature in upcoming campaigns across digital platforms and events, aimed at engaging with a wider audience of parents.
Commenting on this collaboration, Tejal Bajla, Founder, AllThingsBaby, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Athiya Shetty to the AllThingsBaby family. Athiya is not just a first-time mother but also someone who truly embodies the modern Indian parent who is curious, discerning, and intentional in her choices. For us, it is important to collaborate with individuals who are genuine customers and advocates of our platform. Athiya’s genuine approach to motherhood, her style, and her values resonate perfectly with our brand ethos. We believe this association will enable us to connect with more like-minded parents who are looking for high-quality products and reliable guidance in their parenting journey.”
Speaking of the association, Athiya Shetty added, “Motherhood is one of the most beautiful experiences of my life, and like every new mom, I am constantly learning and discovering along the way. All Things Baby has been a trusted companion in this journey with their carefully curated selection of world-class baby products that are safe, functional, and aesthetically beautiful. I am delighted to be associated with a platform that truly understands the needs of today’s parents and makes the process of choosing the right products so much simpler.”