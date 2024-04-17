Almonds Ai expands to Dubai; opens new office

New Update
Almonds Ai announced its expansion in the MENA region with a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
This strategic move will further strengthen the company's position as a provider of transformative B2B loyalty and channel engagement solutions, empowering enterprises worldwide to drive sustainable growth and success. The new Dubai office will allow the company to collaborate more closely with regional clients, providing localized expertise and seamless support to elevate their channel sales and marketing initiatives.
The opening of the Dubai office underscores Almonds Ai's commitment to global expansion and its ability to attract top-tier industry partners. The expansion to Dubai aligns perfectly with Almonds Ai's vision to cater to the evolving needs of businesses across diverse sectors. By leveraging the opportunities presented in the Dubai market, Almonds Ai aims to foster stronger relationships with existing clients while forging new partnerships to drive mutual growth and success.
"At Almonds Ai, we are tirelessly innovating to cater to our client's evolving needs and to deliver on our brand promise of 'Happier Channel Partners, Healthier Bottom Line. Our new Dubai office will enable us to better serve the unique needs of enterprises in this dynamic region, delivering transformative AI-powered loyalty and channel engagement solutions to help them thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape." Abhinav Jain & Apurv Modi, Co-Founders of Almonds Ai jointly said.