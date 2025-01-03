Alpex Solar onboards Rahul Dravid as Brand Ambassador

Alpex Solar Ltd, a provider of solar PV modules and solar systems, announced the onboarding of former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid as its first brand ambassador.
Dravid is the former captain and former Head coach of the Indian national cricket team. During his career, which spanned over two decades, he played 164 Test matches, 344 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 1 T20 for the country. He scored 24,177 runs in international cricket and, as the head coach, helped the Indian team win the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Speaking on the association, Dravid said, “I am happy to be a part of Alpex Solar's journey. What connects us is the company's strong vision for a sustainable future and its commitment to excellence over the past two decades. I look forward to this partnership and contributing to its vision”.
Commenting on the appointment, Ashwani Sehgal, Managing Director, Alpex Solar Limited, said “It is truly an honour to onboard Rahul Dravid as Alpex Solar’s first brand ambassador. His contribution to the cricketing world has been etched in gold. Still, more importantly, the humility, perseverance, and quality that he has displayed on and off the field serve as an example to generations and put him into a rare club of global sports legends. We are ecstatic to associate with him in our pursuit of emerging as the most dependable, well-rounded player in the rapidly evolving global solar landscape in the future”.
Dravid's role as brand ambassador will involve endorsing the companys' initiatives to promote awareness about renewable energy and encourage the shift to solar power. His presence is expected to enhance the company's outreach, helping the company connect with a broader audience, from environmentally conscious homeowners to large enterprises seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.