Alpino welcomes Shilpa Shetty as brand ambassador

Alpino, the healthy foods brand from Shark Tank India, has announced Shilpa Shetty as its brand ambassador and key investor. This partnership marks a milestone for the company, which raised $1.2 million in its maiden funding round, with participation from Paresh Ghelani and other angel investors from Aashar Capital.
As a long-time fan of the brand's peanut butter, Shilpa Shetty shared her excitement saying "I’ve always believed in living a balanced life, staying healthy, but without stressing over it too much. Alpino embodies this philosophy perfectly, they truly make healthy eating fun. Their natural peanut butter has been a staple in my home; my kids love it too. It’s a brand I’ve trusted and enjoyed, so when the opportunity arose to become a part of Alpino, it felt like a natural fit, just like their products."
Fund proceedings will be utilised to boost offline presence, drive international expansion, and fuel product innovation, with a growth rate exceeding 150% this year.
"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Shilpa Shetty to Alpino," said Chetan Kanani, CEO & Co-founder of Alpino Health Foods. “Shilpa’s dedication to transforming India's approach to health and her genuine love for our products make her the ideal face for our brand. Her zestful, fun-loving nature & passion towards fitness aligns perfectly with our brand positioning that healthy eating should be fun & not a burden. We are confident that Shilpa’s influence will inspire more people to embrace a protein-rich lifestyle."
Furthermore, Paresh Ghelani (Board Member at XPRIZE Foundation) who joined the Brand as a key Investor & advisor said “As someone deeply committed to innovation and impact, I see Alpino as more than just a brand - it’s a movement towards healthier living. The founders’ passion for creating high-quality, accessible nutrition aligns perfectly with my vision of empowering individuals to lead better lives. I am excited to support Alpino in their journey to make healthy eating a fun, enjoyable, and integral part of daily life, not just in India but across the globe. Together, we can drive a significant shift in how people perceive and consume nutrition."