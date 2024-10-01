Alt DRX announces Harsha Bhogle as brand ambassador

Alt DRX, a digital real estate marketplace, announces the onboarding of Harsha Bhogle, cricket commentator and journalist, as its brand ambassador. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Alt DRX's mission to revolutionise the real estate investment landscape for middle India by building a unique product category.
Known as the 'Golden Voice of World Cricket', Harsha Bhogle brings decades of credibility, innovation, and path-breaking work to Alt DRX. His warm, dependable, knowledgeable, and approachable persona aligns perfectly with Alt DRX's core values, making him an ideal representative for the brand.
Commenting on the development, Avinash Rao, Co-founder of Alt DRX, said, “In our mission to democratize real estate investment in India, we sought a partner who could bridge the gap between traditional property ownership and the digital age. Harsha Bhogle, with his unparalleled ability to make complex subjects simple, is the ideal ambassador for Alt DRX. His trusted voice will help us convey how our platform is making real estate investment as straightforward and engaging as following a cricket match”. Further adding to that, Mr Manisheel Gautam, the Chief Marketing Officer of Alt DRX said “We are confident that Harsha's involvement will inspire millions of Indians from all walks of life to explore the potential of Digital Real Estate investment through Alt DRX.”
Harsha Bhogle expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “I am excited to team up with Alt DRX, a company that is revolutionizing how Indians invest in real estate. Just as cricket brings people together and opens up new possibilities, Alt DRX is making property investment accessible to everyone. I am looking forward to helping demystify real estate investment and showing how Alt DRX's digital marketplace can be a game-changer for those looking to build wealth through property. It is about bringing the same excitement and accessibility to real estate that I've always tried to bring to cricket commentary.”
Mr Bhogle will be the face of Alt DRX, playing a crucial role in the company's brand communication and content strategy. His involvement will span across an extensive 360-degree campaign, utilizing all major platforms to reach a diverse audience of both seasoned and first-time investors. Alt DRX caters to a wide variety of customers and investors, and Bhogle's universal appeal makes him the perfect fit to connect with all segments of this diverse target group.
This partnership is expected to significantly impact Alt DRX's user acquisition and brand awareness. As the company looks to expand across geographies,The collaboration aims to create a substantial impact on raising awareness about Alt DRX's innovative financial solutions and attracting new users to the platform.