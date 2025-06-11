Altimetrik announces Gurvinder Sahni as Chief Marketing Officer

Altimetrik has named Gurvinder Sahni as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Sahni, who will report to CEO Raj Sundaresan, takes on the role with over two decades of marketing experience in the technology and services sector.
Prior to this appointment, Sahni was CMO at Persistent Systems, where he oversaw marketing functions and worked on expanding the company’s visibility in the AI and platform services space. He has also held leadership positions at Wipro, including roles in the Growth Office and the Office of the Chairman.
During his tenure at Wipro, he helped establish the company’s Analyst Relations function and led strategic initiatives involving industry bodies and research firms, including the World Economic Forum, NASSCOM, Gartner, Forrester, and IDC.
Altimetrik, based in the U.S., provides AI, data, and digital engineering services.
“Gurvinder joins us at a defining moment as we scale Altimetrik’s market presence and double down on our AI-first strategy,” said Sundaresan. “His ability to translate complex narratives into compelling positioning, coupled with a strong execution mindset and deep industry relationships, will be instrumental in amplifying our differentiated approach.”
Sahni will lead global marketing and communications, sharpen the brand identity, and drive go-to-market acceleration across core industry segments. His focus will be simplifying the enterprise AI conversation, cutting through hype and fragmentation, while amplifying Altimetrik’s capabilities in platform modernisation, cloud, data, and AI.
“Altimetrik is doing something fundamentally different,” said Sahni. “The company’s engineering strength, agile, entrepreneurial culture, and proven Digital Business Methodology give it the credibility to be a true AI-first partner. I look forward to elevating the brand, building ecosystem momentum, and driving measurable business impact through AI-led modern marketing.”
Sahni holds an MBA from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a bachelor’s degree in commerce, with a focus on accounting and economics, from Delhi University. His appointment further strengthens Altimetrik’s leadership team as it continues expanding its global footprint.