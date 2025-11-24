Amagi Media Labs gets SEBI nod for IPO

Amagi Media Labs, a Bengaluru-based SaaS company, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering. It provides cloud technology for broadcasters and streaming platforms to manage and deliver video content across smart TVs, smartphones and apps,
The IPO will include a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,020 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3.41 crore shares by existing investors, according to the draft red herring prospectus.
Selling shareholders in the OFS include PI Opportunities Fund I and II, Norwest Venture Partners X - Mauritius, Accel India VI (Mauritius), Accel Growth VI Holdings (Mauritius), Trudy Holdings, AVP I Fund and several individual shareholders.
The company plans to use Rs 667 crore from the fresh issue to invest in technology and cloud infrastructure. The remaining funds will go toward acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
The company filed its draft papers in July 2025 and received SEBI’s observations on November 18, which constitutes the regulator’s approval to proceed.
Founded in 2008 by Baskar Subramanian, Srividhya Srinivasan and Arunachalam Srinivasan Karapattu, the company is backed by Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners and Premji Invest. It operates an AI-enabled cloud platform serving content providers, distributors and advertising platforms, and works with over 45% of the world’s top 50 listed media and entertainment companies.
The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 204 crore before filing the red herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies. If undertaken, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.
Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs India, IIFL Capital Services and Avendus Capital are the book-running lead managers. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.