Amazon reports 315 mn global ad-supported viewers on Prime Video

At its annual flagship event, unBoxed 2025, Amazon announced that Prime Video now reaches more than 315 million monthly ad-supported viewers globally, up from 200 million in April 2024, according to media reports. In the US, the platform records an average monthly ad-supported reach of over 130 million viewers.
Amazon Ads leaders outlined several new AI-powered tools aimed at simplifying campaign management and expanding advertiser reach across formats.
During the keynote address, Paul Kotas, Senior Vice President, Amazon Ads, said the company is “building on last year’s improvements and taking further steps toward our goal of making it simple to run effective full-funnel advertising.”
During the session, Kelly MacLean, Vice President of Engineering, Science & Product, Amazon Ads, introduced updates, including a unified Campaign Manager, which combines Amazon’s advertising console and DSP into a single platform. MacLean noted, “We are making measurement and optimisation easier with campaign insights housed in a centralised reporting hub with standardised metrics and insights across products and accounts, including extended historical data.”
The company also unveiled Creative Agent, an AI-powered content creation tool that analyses brand pages and automatically generates video, image, and audio creatives, as well as Ads Agent, which uses AI to help advertisers design, optimise, and manage campaigns through natural-language inputs.
New features such as Full-funnel Campaigns and Authenticated Graph were also introduced to streamline ad buying and connect advertisers with broader audiences across Amazon’s ecosystem. With Authenticated Graph, the platform can now reportedly connect advertisers to 90% of all US households.
Highlighting the OTT platform’s entertainment reach, Danielle Carney, Head of Live Sports and Video Sales, emphasised the growing global audience and the platform’s live sports coverage.