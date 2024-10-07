Amazon acquires MX Player, merges with miniTV

Amazon recently acquired certain assets of MX Player, including the MX Player app, a free streaming OTT service in India. With this acquisition, Amazon is merging two of India's free AVOD (or ad-supported video-on-demand) services, MX Player and Amazon miniTV into one service, Amazon MX Player. In September, 250 million unique users enjoyed access to thousands of original shows, popular movies and international shows dubbed in local languages on the combined service.
The app will have a combined library of shows ranging from Aashram, Dharavi Bank, Campus Diaries, Bhaukaal, Raktanchal, Shiksha Mandal, Roohaniyat, Jamnapaar, Dehati Ladke, Hunter, Gutar Gu, Naam Namak Nishaan, Physicswallah, and Yeh Meri Family, along with a collection of Korean, Mandarin and Turkish shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The service offers content across genres, from thrillers, action and dramas, to coming-of-age stories, romance and more, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon.in Shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.
“Today we are bringing together the vast reach of MX Player, with the advertising tech that leverages Amazon’s billions of customer signals,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising India. “It’s about enabling all brands, not just the ones selling on Amazon, to reach and deliver relevant advertising to a very large and engaged base across India. It’s about directly measuring outcomes from the very top of the funnel to the very bottom.”
“Amazon and MX Player obsess over customer experience and are both believers in the future of free entertainment,” said Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player. “Being part of Amazon will let us continue to delight millions of viewers across the country. We will offer high-quality entertainment and streaming experiences faster than we could have done independently, while continuing to keep the service free. This merger will mean great things for our viewers, advertisers and content partners, and will let us bring MX Player to even more people in India.”