Amazon Ads India names Akila Jayaraman as Head of Agency Partnerships

Akila Jayaraman has taken on the role of Head of Agency Partnerships at Amazon Ads India, according to an update on her LinkedIn profile. She will be based in Delhi and will lead agency partnerships across media, e-commerce, Amazon DSP and full-funnel advertising offerings.
Jayaraman moves to Amazon after four years at JioAds, where she held multiple senior leadership roles. Most recently, she served as head of go-to-market strategy and marketing, and business head for e-commerce ads, leading strategy and revenue for advertising across platforms such as Ajio, Tira and JioMart. She was also responsible for product marketing and positioning across JioAds businesses, including connected TV, retail media, in-store media and digital out-of-home.
Earlier at JioAds, she led sales strategy, working on market narratives and advertiser adoption across Jio’s digital advertising platforms.
Before joining JioAds, Jayaraman was Vice President at Cheil India, where she led a large digital-focused team and worked on media, data and technology capabilities for Samsung across product categories. She previously held leadership roles at Essence, where she worked on integrated media strategy for Google’s marketing portfolio in India, and earlier led app marketing initiatives for clients in the country.
Her earlier experience includes heading performance marketing at Madhouse, leading sales and business development for Bharti Airtel at Comviva Technologies, and working in consumer insights at Ericsson India. Jayaraman began her career in research and consulting at Feedback Business Consulting.