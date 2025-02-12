Amazon Ads introduces ads Planner for streamlined media planning

The advertising landscape in India is constantly evolving, with programmatic playing a crucial role in helping brands reach consumers across their complex digital journeys. Programmatic transactions have grown significantly, with 42% of digital ad spending now flowing through programmatic channels, a trend expected to continue.
According to The Forrester Wave report on omnichannel Demand Side Platforms (DSP), Amazon Ads offers a full-funnel DSP solution with high-yield inventory and measurable revenue impact. The report highlights its AI-driven decision-making capabilities, leveraging unique insights into audiences' retail and viewership behaviours. It received the highest score for strategy, vision, innovation, and product roadmap.
As a customer-centric brand, Amazon Ads has introduced key features to improve advertiser performance across the purchase funnel. To enhance awareness campaigns, the programmatic guaranteed deals feature has been launched for video and display, allowing direct deals between advertisers and media owners while enabling deal-based buying on publisher audiences.
To support better audience planning, Shopper Personas has been introduced in India, leveraging multiple signals from retail and content consumption patterns. This new audience cohort helps advertisers and agencies balance scale, relevance, and efficiency across awareness and consideration objectives.
Amazon Ads has introduced Ads Planner, a tool designed to help agencies and advertisers streamline media planning on its DSP platform. The tool aims to simplify the planning process by providing real-time audience insights, reducing reliance on manual processes, and offering greater control over media planning and execution.
Ads Planner allows advertisers to assess audience potential, measure deduplicated reach and frequency across video and display formats, and allocate budgets efficiently to meet campaign objectives. By providing data-driven recommendations, it helps optimise marketing strategies across the customer journey.
“In order to produce tangible business outcomes, Amazon DSP combines precision with agility. Through high-affinity audience insights, we have used cases that helped brands reach 84% more new customers. Real-time signals also enable us to enhance product recall. The robust insights and seamless integration help optimize full-funnel strategies. The updates in Amazon DSP help brands in creating meaningful connections and achieving marketing objectives,” said Karthik Shankar, Head of Digital Trading, GroupM.
In addition to these features, the platform has also launched Amazon Ad Tag (AAT 2.0) to further increase focus on ads addressability. AAT2.0 will enable advertisers to extend Amazon DSP’s measurement capabilities to destination pages of their choice (D2C website, lead generation landing page, etc.). AAT 2.0 offers greater flexibility and ease of use (via 3rd party tag manager implementation support).