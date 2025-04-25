Amazon India names Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi as Head of Ads Marketing

Amazon has named Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi as the new Head of Ads Marketing for its India operations, according to a LinkedIn post shared by Gandhi.
Gandhi brings over 25 years of experience in integrated marketing, digital and e-commerce strategy, media planning, consumer data, and organisational transformation.
Prior to joining Amazon, she spent 16 years at Colgate-Palmolive India, where she most recently held the position of Director of Integrated Brand Experience. In that role, she oversaw brand strategy, digital initiatives, media, and performance marketing efforts.
Earlier in her career, Gandhi worked at communications agencies including Madison Communications and Carat, part of the Dentsu Aegis Network. During her tenure at these agencies, she managed accounts for companies such as Mondelez, Marico, Godrej, and ICICI.