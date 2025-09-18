Amazon India’s ad revenue rises 24% to Rs 8,370 Cr in FY25

Amazon Seller Services, the Indian arm of Amazon.com, reported a 24% rise in advertising revenue to Rs 8,370 crore in FY25, according to regulatory filings cited in Business Standard report.
The company also recorded a reduction in losses, which narrowed 89% year-on-year to Rs 374.3 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 3,469 crore in FY24.
While overall, the former company’s revenue from operations grew to Rs 30,139 crore in FY25, the company implemented targeted expense reductions, reports noted. Marketplace services revenue rose 21% to Rs 17,328 crore, accounting for 57 per cent of total operating revenue.
The turnaround was reported to be aided by stronger cash flows, higher revenue recognition, and tighter cost controls.
Employee benefit expenses declined by Rs 115 crore to Rs 2,656 crore, while payment processor fees fell 15 per cent to Rs 1,789 crore, reflecting greater transaction efficiency.
Meanwhile, Flipkart Internet reported ad revenue of Rs 6,317 crore during the same period.