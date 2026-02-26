Amazon launches MCP server in open beta for AI-driven ad integration

Amazon Ads has launched its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server in open beta, introducing a new system designed to allow AI agents to interact directly with its advertising APIs through natural language prompts.
The announcement was made at the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting. The MCP Server enables AI platforms such as Claude, ChatGPT and Gemini to connect with Amazon’s ad systems without requiring custom-built integrations.
Speaking on the launch, Paula Despins, Vice President of Ads Measurement, Amazon Ads, described the system as a 'translation layer' that converts conversational prompts into structured API calls, simplifying how advertisers use the platform’s ad tools.
The launch comes as the platform expands the use of AI in campaign creation, reporting and optimisation. Amazon Ads reported $17.7 billion in revenue in the third quarter, reflecting 24% year-on-year growth, the official statement noted.
The current version of the MCP Server supports only the ‘Tools’ component of the MCP specification, with additional features planned for future releases. The system operates on asynchronous reporting, with response times ranging from 10 to 30 minutes per query, and retains advertising data for between 60 and 95 days depending on the ad format.
Hector AI, an India-based Amazon Ads technology company and partner, has developed a separate hybrid MCP architecture designed to address such operational constraints.
Meher Patel, Founder of Hector AI, said, “Amazon's MCP launch is a genuine milestone - it standardises how AI connects to their ad platform. But connectivity is only the first step. What brands and agencies need is an intelligence layer that understands campaign hierarchies, identifies root causes automatically, and delivers actionable insights instantly. That's what Hector MCP was built to do.”
The development reflects broader efforts within the advertising industry to integrate AI more deeply into media planning and campaign management systems.