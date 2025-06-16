Amazon Prime video to show more ads soon: Report

Amazon Prime Video is reportedly set to increase the volume of advertisements during its streaming content starting later this month. According to a report by AdWeek, the platform plans to double its current ad load from 3.5 minutes per hour to six minutes. The move marks a significant shift in Amazon’s monetization strategy as it attempts to make its ad-supported tier more attractive to advertisers.
The adjustment comes less than two years after Amazon introduced ads on Prime Video in 2024 with a limited 3.5-minute ad load per hour. The initial rollout was kept minimal following negative user feedback. However, Amazon is now reportedly looking to align with broader industry practices, where platforms like Hulu, Paramount+, and Tubi run between 13 and 16 minutes of ads per hour.
Despite the increase, Prime Video’s new six-minute load will remain lower than many competing services. Netflix continues to offer one of the lowest ad loads in the streaming sector. The increased ad volume is expected to reduce CPM (cost per mille) the rate advertisers pay for every thousand impressions, which could, in turn, attract more advertisers to the platform.
This change may affect user experience, with more frequent ad interruptions during programming. It remains to be seen how subscribers will respond, especially as the ad-free version of Prime Video requires an additional payment. In India, Prime subscription plans start at ₹299 per month or ₹2,499 per year, while users must pay an additional ₹129 per month or ₹699 annually to access ad-free viewing.