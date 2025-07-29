Amazon withdraws from Google shopping ads globally

Online shopping platform and tech company, Amazon has reportedly withdrawn from the Google Shopping ads, following a year of gradual cooling on the platform.
Mike Ryan, head of e-commerce insights at Smarter E-Commerce, in his post on LinkedIn, said, "Amazon has been cooling on Google Shopping for quite some time - about a year at this point." He further highlighted, "Amazon has made a dramatic international exit from product advertising on Google Shopping. They are a massive source of revenue for Google parent Alphabet Inc., and also serve as a tide that lifts all boats in terms of auction prices. So this has to sting."
According to Ryan, Amazon has withdrawn from Google Shopping Ads not only in the U.S. but internationally as well.
Josh Duggan, co-founder of e-commerce and paid media consultancy Vervaunt, highlighted in one of his posts on LinkedIn that Amazon has kept its Shopping coverage paused since the afternoon of 22nd July.
Duggan, in his post, said, "Amazon has officially pulled out of the Google Shopping auction. Interesting one for many to monitor - especially if you're running Shopping campaigns at scale. Across 13 million impressions we track daily, we've seen Amazon completely disappear from the auction since Tuesday afternoon."
He further added, "On average, Amazon appears in 30% of Shopping auctions across our client base, so this is a big shift."
In another post, he said, "Overall, the impact is most significant for advertisers who compete directly with Amazon on product, price, or range. With Amazon no longer visible, there’s a clear opportunity for challenger brands to capture more engagement and share."