Amazon rolls out Amazon Now; begins 10-minute deliveries in Bengaluru

Amazon has begun rolling out its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, in select Bengaluru areas, moving beyond its initial employee-only pilot. More locations will be added in the coming weeks, according to reports.
Internally called 'Tez', it is part of Amazon’s broader quick commerce strategy. The company is currently focused on grocery and daily essentials but plans to expand into beauty, home, and kitchen categories soon.
The company's entry comes at a time when competition in the quick commerce sector is intensifying. Flipkart, which launched its Minutes service last August, is expanding its network of dark stores. It currently operates 120–150 stores and aims to reach 500–550 by its Big Billion Days sale later this year, reports suggest. Flipkart is also adding electronics, appliances, smartphones, and medicines to its quick delivery offerings.
Meanwhile, Blinkit and Zepto continue to expand their presence. Blinkit holds the largest market share at 41%, followed by Swiggy Instamart at 23%, according to Citi Research. Both Blinkit and Zepto have surpassed their initial targets, with over 1,000 and 900 dark stores, respectively. Swiggy Instamart, which has more than 800 dark stores, is also scaling up its operations.
The quick commerce sector is projected to grow from $21 billion to $31 billion by FY27, according to reports from Citi Research and BofA Securities. With Amazon Now joining the race, India's quick commerce landscape is set for even more disruption in the coming months.