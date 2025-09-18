Ambuja sues JSW cement over trademark dispute

A trademark dispute has broken out between two of India’s cement makers, Ambuja Cements, owned by the Adani Group, and JSW Cement. Ambuja has moved the Delhi High Court, accusing its rival of copying its ‘Kawach’ brand with the launch of ‘Jal Kavach’ cement, Mint reported.
On Wednesday, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora issued a summons to JSW Cement and its subsidiary JSW IP Holdings Pvt. Ltd. The court referred the matter to mediation but scheduled the next hearing for October 15 if no settlement is reached.
Ambuja told the court that JSW’s product and marketing strategy were designed to imitate its own. It is alleged that the rival’s use of terms such as ‘water resistance,’ ‘seepage prevention,’ and ‘durability’ was meant to capitalise on the established reputation of Ambuja Kawach.
The Adani-owned firm has sought a permanent injunction restraining JSW from using the ‘Jal Kavach’ name, withdrawal of its trademark application, and damages. Ambuja said it has owned the ‘Ambuja Kawach’ trademark since 2019 and has used it continuously since 2020 for its water-repellent cement.
According to the lawsuit, JSW launched ‘JSW Cement CHD Jal Kavach’ earlier this year and applied for a trademark in May. Ambuja argued that the name was ‘deceptively similar,’ with the word ‘Kavach’ being the distinctive element of its brand. It claimed that adding ‘Jal’ (water) created phonetic, visual, and conceptual similarities likely to confuse consumers.
The suit also alleged that JSW’s packaging mimicked Ambuja’s branding, including colourful designs, layout, and logo placement resembling Ambuja’s ‘Giant Man’s Arm’ symbol.