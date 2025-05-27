Ameer Ismail to move on from Lintas Live

After a 28-year journey with the MullenLowe Lintas Group, Ameer Ismail has announced that he will be stepping down from his role as President, Lintas Live. One of the most respected figures in the Indian PR and communications industry, Ismail has been synonymous with Lintas Live’s (formerly known as LinOpinion) growth and evolution over the past three decades.
Under Ismail's guidance, the agency grew into a digital-first, creative PR agency delivering integrated campaigns for clients across sectors. He led the agency’s transformation beyond traditional PR, championing a multidisciplinary approach that included digital content, media strategy, influencer engagement, and crisis management. His counsel and strategic thinking have been trusted by brands such as TATA Starbucks, Etihad Airways, Hyatt, Valvoline, Visit Victoria, Budweiser, Texas Instruments, and Sony Pictures Networks India, amongst many others.
Ismail joined Lintas in 1996 and has been recognised as one of the longest-serving PR agency heads in the industry. He has held multiple leadership positions across the group, joined the Lowe Lintas management committee in 2008 and led different agency brands like dCell, Advent and Lintertainment. He was later instrumental in establishing a joint venture with Golin, where he was invited to join the Golin Global Leadership Group in 2014. In 2018, he was appointed Chief Growth Officer of PointNine Lintas while continuing as President of the PR business. Throughout his tenure, he has guided the agency through significant industry shifts.
Reflecting on his journey, Ameer Ismail shared, “I’ve had a dream run at Lintas—benefiting from rich learnings across disciplines and functions. The future of PR and communications is immensely exciting, and emerging technologies like AI will offer an entirely new canvas of opportunities. My next move will embrace these possibilities and build on the experience I’ve gained along the way.”
Ismail will work closely with the MullenLowe Lintas leadership over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.
Over his career at Lintas, Ismail has provided strategic counsel to over 500 brands and C-suite leaders across industries, earning a reputation as a trusted expert in integrated communications. He has served on advisory boards and juries for leading industry bodies including Fulcrum, SABRE, and the Abby Awards.