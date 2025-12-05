American Eagle names Ananya Panday and Lakshya as global ambassadors

American Eagle has appointed Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya as global ambassadors as the brand aims to strengthen its presence in India and position denim at the center of its identity.
The brand said the two actors represent a new generation of Indian consumers and will feature in its global outreach as it expands in one of its key growth markets.
Panday said the partnership reflects her personal style. Speaking about the association, she said, “Being part of this global campaign feels like a day pulled straight from my off-screen life, easy fits, nothing fussy, and jeans that actually move with me. American Eagle gets that balance of comfort and style so right, and that’s why these pieces feel like my everyday wardrobe.”
Lakshya added, “Comfort is everything for me, and American Eagle really nails that. Their jeans feel lived-in from the start - you can run around, hang out, shoot, travel - and never feel restricted. This campaign let me be myself, and the jeans fit perfectly into that vibe.”
The brand introduced the ambassadors featuring in a campaign with an event in Mumbai, followed by digital and cinema-led promotions in India. It will also appear in select global markets where Bollywood holds cultural influence.
Speaking on the campaign, Yatin Athale, Brand Head, American Eagle India, said, “American Eagle continues to lead the global conversation on jeans, and India has become one of our most exciting growth markets. By partnering with Ananya Panday and Lakshya, two of Bollywood’s most dynamic young talents, we’re reinforcing our strategy to stay at the center of culture and deepen relevance with the Indian consumer. As we complete seven years in India, our focus is on delivering fashion-forward jeans that fit beautifully, feel great, and reflect the evolving style preferences of young Indians.”