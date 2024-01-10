Ameya Lokhande appointed as Senior Vice President at FCB Ulka

Ameya Lokhande has been appointed as Senior Vice President at FCB Ulka. The news of his appointment was shared by Lokhande in a LinkedIn post.
With over 20 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, Lokhande has held key leadership roles. He possesses experience in leading teams for integrated communication and design assignments.
Lokhande has been instrumental in launching new-age brands such as Ola, Bluestone, and Mobikwik. Additionally, he has spearheaded the communication journey of Flipkart in its early stages.
Prior to this, he was serving as Senior Vice President and Business Head at Lowe Lintas Bangalore. His brand portfolio includes Britannia, Tetley Green Tea, Tata Coffee and ITC Dairy.