Amit Dhawan exits Art-E Mediatech, begins new venture

Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO at Art-E Mediatech, has announced his exit from the agency, marking the close of a defining chapter in his decade-long journey in Indian advertising.
Over the years, Dhawan has led and scaled three Indian creative agencies, Schbang Delhi, Sociowash, and Art-E, helping build teams, brands, and ideas that shaped the country’s digital marketing landscape. Known for his clarity-led thinking and people-first leadership, he has partnered with several brands and fast-growing startups.
Reflecting on his journey, Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO of Art-E Mediatech, said, “Art-E was never just an agency. It was a mindset that believed clarity is creativity. What we built together will always stay close to my heart. But there comes a time when you feel called to build again, from the ground up, with new tools, new partners, and a new purpose.”
Post his exit, Dhawan is now laying the foundation for The Nuural Network, a new-age ecosystem of companies operating at the intersection of creativity, AI, and strategy. The network aims to build ventures that combine human instinct with artificial intelligence to drive the next evolution of creative transformation.
“The Nuural Network isn’t a company. It’s a belief system,” Dhawan added. “It’s for those who want to build smarter, faster, and more meaningfully in the AI era.”