Amit Dhawan and Sanya Bajaj launch Crack’d

Entrepreneurs and marketing professionals Amit Dhawan and Sanya Bajaj have launched Crack’d, an influencer marketing and user-generated content (UGC) agency focused on building authentic, transparent, and performance-driven creator collaborations. The agency is part of The Nuural Network, a group of ventures founded by Dhawan that operates at the intersection of creativity, AI, and strategy.
The agency will work with brands to develop creator networks, produce scalable UGC content, and implement influencer and performance storytelling strategies powered by AI.
Speaking about the development, Amit Dhawan, Co-founder of Crack’d, said, “Influencer marketing isn’t broken, it’s just bloated. Everyone’s chasing reach, but very few are building real influence. With Crack’d, we want to flip that script to make content that feels human, yet performs with precision. We’ve Crack’d the code to scaling influence without losing authenticity. It’s not about going viral anymore. It’s about staying valuable.”
Sanya Bajaj, Co-founder of Crack’d, added, “The creator space has evolved, and it’s time agencies did too. Crack’d is built on clarity and collaboration between brands, creators, and audiences. We want to build stories that people trust, not just trends they scroll past. For us, every partnership and every piece of content has to create both impact and integrity.”