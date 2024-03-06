Amit Kumar elevated to Director of Web Performance at iCubesWire

iCubesWire, a unified ML-driven Ad Platform, has elevated Amit Kumar as the Director of Web Performance. Following a nine-year promising tenure at iCubesWire, Kumar has risen through the ranks, demonstrating his expertise and valuable contribution to the company's performance business.
Becoming an integral part of the leadership team, Kumar will be at the helm of managing audience engagement, visibility and conversions for brands using the platform's Ad Platform. He has 11 years of experience in performance marketing and has served clients across various categories within this industry.
Commenting on the elevation, Sahil Chopra, Founder and CEO, of iCubesWire, says, "Amit has played a pivotal role in contributing to the performance business at iCubesWire. We’re thrilled to hand over a new and exciting role to him and are confident he’ll pave the way for opportunities for expansion and development."
Commenting on the elevation, Aditya Singh, Co-Founder and COO, of iCubesWire, says, "With the wealth of knowledge and experience Amit brings to the table, we’re confident he will keep uplifting the team and continue to push the envelope."
Commenting on the elevation, Amit Kumar, Director - of Web Performance, at iCubesWire, says, "I’m looking forward to taking up the new role and beginning a new chapter at iCubesWire. We’re geared up for some exciting changes in furthering our growth in the performance sector. As the newly appointed Director of Web Acquisitions, my core focus will be on unlocking the full potential of iCubesWire’s Ad Platform to assist our clients more efficiently than ever."