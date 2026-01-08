Campa Sure onboards Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador

Reliance Consumer Products Limited has appointed actor Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador for its packaged drinking water brand, Campa Sure.
The appointment comes as Reliance’s consumer goods arm continues to expand the Campa portfolio following its acquisition of Campa Cola in 2022 and the brand’s reintroduction in 2023. The brand has since added new beverage categories, including energy drinks, juices and packaged drinking water.
Speaking about the collaboration, Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, “Just like brand Campa, Shri Amitabh Bachchan is a true Indian icon who rules the hearts of every Indian and their charisma transcends boundaries. Both stand as the symbol of trust, purity and authenticity. Shri Bachchan & Campa - are a reflection of the same philosophy and coming together of these two legends is special. Access to clean and affordable drinking water is everyone’s right and Campa Sure ensures access to safe drinking water at the most affordable price points - unprecedented in the market. Campa Sure brings safe hydration to every corner of the nation with an aim to democratize reliable packaged drinking water. This initiative is a pivotal moment in India’s beverages industry.”
Commenting on his association with the brand, Amitabh Bachchan stated, “I am very happy to associate with Campa Sure. I am impressed with Campa Sure's endeavour to help provide clean drinking water access to every Indian.”