Industry Updates Latest Stories

Amlan Pati joins Versuni India as Marketing Director & Business Head - Kitchen Appliances

Before new role, Pati spent over three years at Samsung Electronics, most recently as General Manager - Category Head, Galaxy S Series, after serving as Category Head.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
14 (7)

Amlan Pati has joined Versuni India as Marketing Director and Business Head - Kitchen Appliances. He announced his appointment in a post on LinkedIn.

He wrote, “Glad to share that I’ve joined Versuni India as Marketing Director & Business Head - Kitchen Appliances. [Formerly Phillips Domestic Appliances].”

He added, “The first month has been focused on listening, learning, and setting a clear growth agenda. Thankful for the opportunity and energised for what lies ahead. PS [In Picture] - First meeting with our Brand Ambassador Ranveer Brar. A very memorable and inspiring interaction.”

Pati joined the brand in January 2026.

Before this, he was with Samsung Electronics for over three years. He most recently served as General Manager - Category Head, Galaxy S Series. Prior to that, he was Category Head - Galaxy S Series.

Earlier, he worked at CavinKare, where he served as Head - E-Commerce, D2C and Marketing, and as Marketing Head - Digital and E-Commerce.

He also spent nearly three years at realme, holding roles including Digital & Media Buy Director and Digital Director.

Pati previously worked at Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd. for over five years in roles spanning digital marketing, e-commerce, planning, strategy and business development for the smartphone category.

He began his career after completing his management studies at the International Management Institute, Delhi, where he also held student leadership roles.

Versuni India Marketing Director and Business Head Samsung Electronics