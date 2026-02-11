Amlan Pati joins Versuni India as Marketing Director & Business Head - Kitchen Appliances

Amlan Pati has joined Versuni India as Marketing Director and Business Head - Kitchen Appliances. He announced his appointment in a post on LinkedIn.
He wrote, “Glad to share that I’ve joined Versuni India as Marketing Director & Business Head - Kitchen Appliances. [Formerly Phillips Domestic Appliances].”
He added, “The first month has been focused on listening, learning, and setting a clear growth agenda. Thankful for the opportunity and energised for what lies ahead. PS [In Picture] - First meeting with our Brand Ambassador Ranveer Brar. A very memorable and inspiring interaction.”
Pati joined the brand in January 2026.
Before this, he was with Samsung Electronics for over three years. He most recently served as General Manager - Category Head, Galaxy S Series. Prior to that, he was Category Head - Galaxy S Series.
Earlier, he worked at CavinKare, where he served as Head - E-Commerce, D2C and Marketing, and as Marketing Head - Digital and E-Commerce.
He also spent nearly three years at realme, holding roles including Digital & Media Buy Director and Digital Director.
Pati previously worked at Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd. for over five years in roles spanning digital marketing, e-commerce, planning, strategy and business development for the smartphone category.
He began his career after completing his management studies at the International Management Institute, Delhi, where he also held student leadership roles.