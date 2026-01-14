Amneal Pharmaceuticals introduces new brand and visual identity

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, the holding company of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., today introduced a new brand and visual identity, marking its transition into a more diversified global biopharmaceutical business and outlining how it positions its role in medicine access.
The company’s refreshed “Signature” logo is inspired by the act of prescribing, symbolising the trust placed in healthcare providers and the real-world impact each prescription has on patients. The updated mark positions its work across a wider range of therapeutic areas and delivery systems, reflecting how the company frames its approach to medicine access amid growing complexity.
“As Amneal has grown and diversified, our brand needed to evolve with us,” said Chirag Patel, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer. “This new brand reflects who we are today and where we are headed. It signals our ambition, our capabilities, and our unwavering focus on expanding access to medicines that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”
“Our purpose has always been about access, perseverance, and doing the hard things others don’t do,” said Chintu Patel, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer. “This brand evolution honours that legacy while boldly positioning Amneal for the future. It reflects the scale we have achieved, the complexity we take on, and our commitment to building a more sustainable healthcare system.”
The updated brand is positioned as a framework for upcoming initiatives, including the planned launch of an Accessibility Index later this year, which the company says will be used to track and discuss aspects such as affordability, availability, innovation, and knowledge. The refreshed identity is now reflected across Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ digital platforms and external communications.