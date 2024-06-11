Anagram Media Labs bags the influencer marketing mandate for inDrive

Anagram Media Labs has secured a mandate to spearhead influencer marketing initiatives for inDrive India. As part of this mandate, the agency will amplify inDrive’s visibility in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Chandigarh, and other Tier 2 cities it serves and highlight the values of fairness and transparency in cab fares, aligning with the brand ethos.
With the brand's focus on broadening its presence and popularity among its audience in urban India, this collaboration marks a milestone in its marketing strategy, promising enhanced brand recognition and engagement through innovative use of influencer marketing. This partnership will also prove Anagram Media’s metal in creative advertising.
Anagram Media Labs founder, Manjul Wadhwa, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting the agency's commitment to building inDrive’s brand affinity and promoting its ethos of honesty. “We are thrilled to partner with inDrive to enhance their presence in India. For the past four years, we have been instrumental in building inDrive’s marketing efforts in India from the ground up. This mandate is a true testament to our ongoing commitment to supporting inDrive’s growth and marketing success.
We are thrilled to have Anagram Media’s creativity take our influencer marketing efforts to the next level. Anagram’s experience and professional approach will enhance our presence in the Indian market. We look forward to this collaboration proving fruitful and delivering significant ROI for our future campaigns, as stated in the official statement by inDrive’s marketing team.
The statement emphasized inDrive’s commitment to its customers and driver partners. It noted that inDrive is eager to communicate how the brand has always put the consumer first and consistently supported our driver partners. We aim to establish our unique identity with our true reflection in just two words: people-driven. We hope this new endeavour replicates that personality in all our messaging. We have recently launched our platform in Bangalore and are committed to expanding our reach across India."