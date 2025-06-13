Anagram Media Labs secures social media mandate for inDrive India

Anagram Media Labs has been appointed to handle social media management for inDrive India, expanding its existing remit with the global ride-hailing platform. The agency has previously overseen influencer and broader marketing initiatives for inDrive in the country.
With this new mandate, Anagram will now be responsible for managing content strategy, community engagement, and digital communication across inDrive India’s official social media platforms.
The development comes as competition intensifies within India’s ride-hailing market, where digital presence and engagement are increasingly critical to brand positioning. As part of its scope, the agency will focus on developing regionally tailored content and improving inDrive’s visibility across major urban centres including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chandigarh, as well as select Tier 2 cities.
InDrive is currently the second most downloaded ride-hailing app globally.
Speaking on the expanded partnership, Manjul Wadhwa, Founder of Anagram Media Labs, said:
“It’s a matter of great pride for us that inDrive continues to place its trust in Anagram. This extended partnership is a big testament to the bond we’ve built over time. With this new mandate, we’re excited to shape inDrive’s voice in India, one that reflects its values of fairness, choice, and people-first thinking. Our goal is to not just manage content, but to bring alive inDrive’s mission and unique features in a way that truly connects with the Indian audience.”
The inDrive marketing team echoed the sentiment, stating,
“Anagram has already shown its deep understanding of our brand with its impactful influencer campaigns and other activities. We are confident that this move will further strengthen our connection with Indian consumers and help us stand out in a highly competitive category.”