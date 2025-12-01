Anant Goenka takes over as FICCI President for 2025-26

Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman of the RPG Group, assumed charge as President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for 2025-26. He succeeded Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director of Emami Limited, at FICCI’s 98th annual general meeting and convention.
Vijay Sankar, chairman of the Sanmar Group, was elevated to Senior Vice President of FICCI, while Puneet Dalmia, Vice President of FICCI and managing director and CEO of Dalmia Bharat Limited, joined the leadership team as vice president.
Goenka leads the RPG Group, which operates across tyre manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, IT and specialty sectors. He previously served as chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association and held the role of managing director and CEO of CEAT from 2012 to 2023. Goenka has also worked with Unilever and KEC International.
Sankar heads the Chennai-based Sanmar Group, which has operations in India, Egypt and Mexico with interests in chemicals, engineering technologies and shipping. He serves on several corporate boards and is the honorary consul general of Denmark in Chennai.
Dalmia, who has led Dalmia Bharat since 2004, previously co-founded JobsAhead.com, which was later acquired by Monster.com. He has held positions including chairman of the Development Council for the Cement Industry and currently serves as chairperson of the Board of Governors at IIM Raipur.
The new leadership team takes over as FICCI prepares for its next phase of engagement with industry, government and economic policy stakeholders.