Dyna soap names Mrunal Thakur as brand ambassador

Mrunal Thakur has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Dyna, a beauty soap from Anchor Consumer Products. The appointment is part of the brand’s latest campaign, Pehli Jhalak Kare Khoobsurat Asar, which aims to reinforce the brand's position in the premium skincare segment.
Thakur, known for her work in Bollywood, aligns with the brand’s effort to appeal to women who prioritise beauty, self-care, and confidence.
“Mrunal Thakur represents everything Dyna stands for, grace, poise, and timeless beauty. Her journey from television to Bollywood mirrors our brand’s evolution, making her the perfect ambassador. We are excited about this collaboration and believe it will elevate Dyna’s appeal among beauty-conscious consumers,” said Karan Shah, Director of Anchor Consumer Products.
Thakur expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “I am thrilled to partner with Dyna, a brand that truly understands the essence of beauty and confidence. The new campaign beautifully captures the magic of first impressions, and I love how Dyna empowers women to feel their best every day. It’s an exciting journey, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”
The campaign will be rolled out across multiple platforms, including television, digital media, and in-store branding, to ensure widespread consumer engagement. Thakur will feature prominently in advertisements, packaging, and promotional materials.
Kunal Shah, Creative Director at Anchor, highlighted the brand’s efforts towards sustainability, stating, “Dyna’s new packaging blends premium elegance with sustainability, crafted from recyclable materials for a greener future. With the ever-radiant Mrunal Thakur as the face of Dyna, it perfectly embodies beauty, confidence, and conscious living.”
In addition to traditional media, the campaign will be promoted through influencer collaborations, social media contests, and consumer engagement activities. The brand also aims to expand its market reach through modern trade, general trade, and e-commerce platforms.