Anchor Oral Care onboards Odia actor Archita Sahu as brand ambassador

Anchor Oral Care, a brand from Anchor Consumer Products, has strengthened its presence in Odisha by appointing Odia actor Archita Sahu as its brand ambassador. Odisha remains a key market for the brand, and this strategic move underscores the brand’s commitment to expanding its reach and reinforcing its market position in the region. Archita Sahu is a widely respected and culturally rooted figure in Odisha. The brand believes that her credibility and connection with Odia families make her the right choice.
With this initiative, the brand aims to enhance its presence and distribution network in the region and boost brand visibility, further growing its market share. Recognising the growing demand for high-quality oral care solutions, the brand is expanding its presence to cater to the evolving needs of Odia consumers.
As part of this expansion, Anchor Oral Care has launched two new campaigns in the state, highlighting its oral care range, including its flagship product, Anchor Red Toothpaste. New campaigns tailored for Odisha include "Laal. Kamaal. Bemisaal." and "Naye Zamane Ki Nayi Suraksha".
The second campaign, featuring Archita Sahu, focuses on the importance of complete oral care for modern families.
Speaking on the development, Karan Shah, Director of Anchor Consumer Products, stated, "At Anchor Oral Care, we are committed to providing high-quality, effective, and natural oral care solutions. Odisha is a priority market for us, and our investment in this region reflects our dedication to serving consumers with superior products that meet their needs. Partnering with Archita Sahu marks a significant milestone in our journey, and she will play a crucial role in raising oral health awareness across Odisha. These initiatives will enable us to deepen our engagement with consumers, expand our distribution, and strengthen our position in the oral care category. With a legacy of trust and quality, Anchor Oral Care remains devoted to offering innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Odia consumers."
Kunal Shah, Creative Director, Anchor Consumer Products shared insights on the campaign’s vision, "With 'Laal. Kamaal. Bemisaal.' and 'Naye Zamane Ki Nayi Suraksha,' we aimed to create a fresh and culturally relevant narrative that resonates deeply with Odia consumers. Anchor Oral Care is more than just a product—it’s about building trust and reinforcing the importance of holistic oral health.”
Expressing her enthusiasm, Archita Sahu said, "I am thrilled to collaborate with Anchor Oral Care, a brand synonymous with trust, innovation, and holistic oral health. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall well-being, and I truly believe in Anchor’s dedication to providing effective and modern solutions for families. I look forward to being part of this meaningful journey."
Beyond the TVC, Sahu will be actively involved in digital campaigns, in-store promotions, and consumer engagement events. Anchor Oral Care’s creative approach leverages her real-life personality to establish a genuine and personal connection with our audience.