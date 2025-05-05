Anchor Oral Care onboards Subhashree Ganguly as its brand ambassador

Anchor Oral Care has strengthened its presence in West Bengal by appointing actor Subhashree Ganguly as its brand ambassador. West Bengal has remained a key market for Anchor for decades, and this strategic move underscores the brand’s commitment to expanding its reach and reinforcing its market position in the region.
Speaking on the development, Karan Shah, Director of Anchor Consumer Products, stated: "At Anchor Oral Care, we are committed to providing high-quality, effective, and natural oral care solutions. West Bengal is a priority market for us, and our investment in this region reflects our dedication to serving consumers with superior products that meet their needs. Partnering with Subhashree Ganguly marks a significant milestone in our journey, and she will play a crucial role in raising oral health awareness across West Bengal. With a legacy of trust and quality, Anchor Oral Care remains devoted to offering innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of West Bengal consumers."
Kunal Shah, Creative Director, Anchor Consumer Products, shared insights on the campaign’s vision: "With 'Laal. Kamaal. Bemisaal.' and 'Naye Zamane Ki Nayi Suraksha,' we aimed to create a fresh and culturally relevant narrative that resonates deeply with West Bengal consumers. Anchor Oral Care is more than just a product—it’s about building trust and reinforcing the importance of holistic oral health.”
Expressing her enthusiasm, Subhashree Ganguly said, "I am really excited to join hands with Anchor Oral Care - a brand known for trust, innovation, and complete oral care. Good oral hygiene is so important for overall health, and I truly connect with Anchor’s commitment to making effective and modern solutions for families.”
Asit Roy, Sr. Vice President - Sales, of Anchor Consumer Products, emphasised the brand’s strengthened focus on West Bengal: "West Bengal is a high potential market and we are one of the leading brands in Oral Care. Our partnership with Subhashree Ganguly, along with our new campaigns, will enable us to deepen our engagement with consumers, expand our distribution, and strengthen our position in the oral care category.”
Sandeep Abbhi, Marketing Head of Anchor Consumer Products, added, "Subhashree Ganguly is a trusted, admired and culturally rooted personality in West Bengal. Her strong credibility and connection with West Bengal families make her the perfect choice to represent Anchor Oral Care. Beyond the TVC, she will be actively involved in digital campaigns, in-store promotions, and consumer engagement activities. Our creative approach leverages her real-life personality to establish a genuine and personal connection with our audience."