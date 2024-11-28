Anika Malik Wadhera joins The Good Glamm Group as Group Director of Marketing

Anika Malik Wadhera has joined The Good Glamm Group as Group Director, Marketing, bringing over 12 years of experience in digital strategy and brand management. She took to LinkedIn to announce her new role.
Before this, she served as the Head of Marketing at Sirona Hygiene, a role she held following her tenure as Head of Digital Marketing at Guru. Earlier in her career, Wadhera held positions at SapientRazorfish, where she was Associate Vice President of Digital Strategy from 2015 to 2018, leading multichannel strategies that drove digital transformation for brands.
Prior to that, she was Business Director at Digitas, managing client relationships and leading a team to elevate Samsung Mobiles India’s digital presence. Her professional journey also includes roles as a content editor at Module One and research assistant at the Indian School of Business, where she supported academic projects and organised key events.