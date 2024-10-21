Anindita Sarkar elevated to VP of Brand & Communications at Dentsu

Dentsu has elevated Anindita Sarkar to Vice President of Brand & Communications for South Asia. She took to her LinkedIn to announce the update. Formerly the Senior Director of Corporate Communications, Sarkar has been a pivotal part of Dentsu since joining in 2015, successfully navigating various transformations, including changes in top leadership.
Recognised for her approachable nature, Sarkar has established strong industry connections, making her a valuable asset to Dentsu’s communications initiatives. In her new role, she will focus on implementing new strategies to strengthen the agency's brand presence across South Asia.
Before her current role, she was a special correspondent for BrandWagon at The Financial Express, focusing on the entertainment industry through cover stories and analytical reports. Sarkar also worked at Afaqs!, where she analysed television industry trends and contributed in-depth features, and began her career as a sub-editor at Indiantelevision.com, reporting on media, advertising, and marketing. She has also completed internships at IMCL and Star News, gaining experience in journalism and communications.