Anmol Industries announces Abhishek Kumar as Vice President - Marketing

Anmol Industries Ltd. has appointed Abhishek Kumar as Vice President - Marketing.
In his new role, Kumar will oversee marketing and brand-building activities across the brand’s product categories. He has nearly two decades of experience in FMCG marketing and sales, with work spanning brand management, market expansion and go-to-market planning.
During his career, Kumar has worked with brands including Cargill Foods, 3M India, Godfrey Phillips India, Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd. and Patanjali Foods, where he handled marketing and sales responsibilities across multiple product categories.
Kumar will work with internal teams to strengthen the brand presence and align marketing efforts with its expansion plans and changing consumer demand.
Commenting on the appointment, Gobind Ram Choudhary, Managing Director, Anmol Industries Limited, said, “We welcome Abhishek to Anmol. His experience in FMCG marketing and understanding of consumer behaviour will add value as we continue to strengthen our brands and expand across markets. We look forward to his contribution in the next phase of our journey.”
Speaking on his new role, Abhishek Kumar said, “I am joining Anmol Industries at an important stage of its growth. Anmol is a brand that has built trust with consumers over the years through its focus on value, availability and consistency. I look forward to working with the teams to strengthen brand relevance across markets and support the company’s growth plans.”
The appointment comes as the brand expands its marketing efforts alongside broader growth plans in domestic and international markets.