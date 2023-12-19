Anthony Paul Raj elevated to Head - OOH at Max

Tribes Communications has announced the elevation of Anthony Paul Raj to head OOH at Max.
In his new role, Paul will spearhead Max's OOH division, steering strategic initiatives that will contribute to the company's growth and success in the OOH landscape.
Paul has been at the forefront of OOH in organizations such as Vantage Advertising Pvt Ltd, Portland India Outdoor Advertising Pvt Ltd, and Luminas India Associates. A veteran in OOH branding, Marketing, and Innovation, Paul’s business acumen and leadership prowess will be pivotal in leading the company’s Outdoor business to a new tomorrow.
Expressing his enthusiasm about the new role, Paul stated, "I am honoured to take on this position and lead the OOH division at Max. I am indebted to the leadership at Max for entrusting me with this responsibility, which will foster the company’s inspiring legacy. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and leveraging our expertise to deliver innovative and impactful campaigns for our clients.”
"We are proud to announce Paul’s elevation to Head, OOH, especially at a time when the outdoors industry is poised to take flight. His exceptional leadership has been instrumental in our growth, and we are confident that his dynamism and dedication will be paramount in helping us spread our wings. Paul comes with a wealth of experience, which will propel us to newer heights and set a new bar in the challenging OOH landscape. This move is a reinforcement to our commitment to excellence and pushing the creative envelope," said Sanjay Shukla, CEO, Max.