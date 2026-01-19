Anthropic appoints Irina Ghose as India Managing Director ahead of office launch

Anthropic has appointed Irina Ghose as Managing Director for India as the artificial intelligence company prepares to open its first office in the country.
Ghose joins Anthropic after serving as MD of Microsoft India, where she led enterprise technology and AI adoption across sectors including banking, healthcare, manufacturing and government. She has more than three decades of experience in the technology industry.
Speaking on her appointment, Irina Ghose said, “India has a real opportunity to shape how AI is built and deployed at scale. Indian organisations are moving beyond experimentation toward applied AI, where trust, safety, and long-term impact matter as much as innovation. Anthropic’s mission resonates with my belief that technology should empower people, expand access, and create lasting value across India’s diverse languages and communities.”
Chris Ciauri, Anthropic’s Managing Director of international operations, said, "Irina's expertise in scaling technology businesses and driving enterprise transformation makes her the ideal leader as we expand. As we grow our teams and deepen engagement across India’s public and private sectors, Irina will ensure our approach is grounded in local insight and aligned with our mission."
The company said its India team will work with policymakers, academic institutions, developers and enterprises, focusing on partnerships and the use of AI to address local challenges.
India is currently Anthropic’s second-largest market for its Claude.ai platform. According to the company’s fourth Economic Index, nearly half of Claude.ai usage in India is concentrated in computer science and mathematical tasks, indicating a strong focus on technical applications.