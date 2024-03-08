Anuj Bansal elevated to Head of Marketing at ITC Foods

Anuj Bansal has been elevated to the position of Head of Marketing for Chocolates, Confectionery, Coffee, and New Business at ITC Foods.
He announced this career advancement via a LinkedIn post, expressing his excitement about the opportunity.
Bansal has a longstanding history with ITC, having been with the company for over 15 years, initially starting as a Marketing Management Trainee in June 2008. Throughout his tenure, he has taken on various leadership roles within the organization.
Prior to his time at ITC, Bansal has also gained experience at prominent companies such as Aditya Birla Group, The Coca-Cola Company, EY, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).