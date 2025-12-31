Anukriti Malik joins RPSG Lifestyle Media as Corporate Communication & Social Media Lead

Anukriti Malik has been appointed as Corporate Communication and Social Media Lead at RPSG Lifestyle Media.
Malik is expected to oversee the brand’s communication strategies and social media presence, shaping the brand’s voice and managing how leadership is represented across platforms.
“It feels great to be part of an organisation that’s home to titles like Esquire India, The Hollywood Reporter India, Robb Report India, and Manifest,” Malik said.
She added, “This role is being shaped in real time. That’s the opportunity: building clarity, structure, and intent thoughtfully. Looking ahead to 2026 with focus, curiosity, and a clear sense of what’s worth building carefully.”
Before joining RPSG Lifestyle Media, Malik worked at BurdaLuxury as Senior Executive for Regional Social Media - Growth, where she conducted social media audits and developed strategies for brands like Travel+Leisure India and Prestige across Southeast Asia. She also served at Condé Nast Traveller India, leading campaigns to increase engagement and onboard the brand to platforms such as Pinterest, LinkedIn, Threads, and WhatsApp Channels.
Earlier, Malik held senior social media roles at Newslaundry, The Media Rumble, and EatTreat, where she drove audience growth and digital strategy initiatives.