Anurag Iyer exits BigBang.Social after serving as CEO for over a year

Anurag Iyer has announced his decision to step down as Chief Executive Officer of BigBang.Social, marking the end of his tenure at the creator economy startup. The development was confirmed by Iyer in a LinkedIn post published earlier this week.
Iyer joined the Collective Artists Network-owned platform as Business Head in September 2022 before assuming the role of CEO in April 2023. In his statement, he described his time at the company as one of the “most fulfilling chapters” of his career, noting its transformation into a “thriving, resilient, and passionate organisation”.
During his leadership, BigBang.Social expanded its footprint in the creator economy, signing more than 100 creators and launching a proprietary creator app. The company also partnered with brands such as Unilever, Flipkart, Diageo, and Myntra.
Iyer cited the company’s initiatives in artificial intelligence, data and analytics, and programmes like Creator Connect as efforts that helped position content creation as a viable profession for emerging creators.
Explaining his decision to exit, Iyer said he felt it was the right time to move on, adding that the company is now in a strong position for future growth.